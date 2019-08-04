Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.