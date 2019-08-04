Avis Budget Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+0.9% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
