American States Water Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.71M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, AWR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.