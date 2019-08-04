National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.07M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.