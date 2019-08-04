Green Plains Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 (-$0.02 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $822.77M (-16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPRE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.