WEC Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wec has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.