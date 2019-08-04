Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-93.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.91M (+23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ttwo has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.