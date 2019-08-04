KLA-Tencor Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+17.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, klac has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.