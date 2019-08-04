Tenet Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, thc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward.