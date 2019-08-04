Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkd has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.