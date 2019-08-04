International Flavors & Fragrances Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+42.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iff has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.