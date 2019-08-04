Health Insurance Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.76M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hiiq has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.