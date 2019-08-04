Veeco Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.43M (-35.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, veco has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.