BWX Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.45M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bwxt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.