Sogou Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, sogo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.