TravelCenters of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 vs. -$0.25 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ta has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.