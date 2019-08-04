Kosmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 vs. -$0.09 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.29M (+81.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kos has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.