Brighthouse Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+78.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+19.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, bhf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.