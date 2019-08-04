Shake Shack Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.77M (+28.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, shak has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.