Community Health Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 vs. -$0.01 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cyh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.