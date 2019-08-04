Advanced Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.78M (-30.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aeis has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.