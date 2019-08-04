Centennial Resource Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.7M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cdev has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.