LiveRamp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 vs. -$0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.34M (-65.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ramp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.