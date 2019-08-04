Avid Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 vs. -$0.10 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.29M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avid has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.