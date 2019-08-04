Kennametal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $643.95M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kmt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.