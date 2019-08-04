ON Semiconductor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, on has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.