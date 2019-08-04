Cars.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.18M (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cars has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.