Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.