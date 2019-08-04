AmeriGas Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.06M (-10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apu has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.