WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $566.34M (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wpx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.