Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-27.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $594.9M (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xec has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.