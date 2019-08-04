NeoPhotonics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.91M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nptn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.