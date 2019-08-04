ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.31M (+13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anss has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.