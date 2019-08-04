Acceleron Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+36.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.72M (+678.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, xlrn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.