Mueller Water Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.96M (+17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mwa has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.