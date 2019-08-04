Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $858.86M (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.