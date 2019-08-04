Flint out as HSBC CEO after 18 months

HSBC says CEO John Flint will leave the bank, effective immediately, as new leadership is needed to meet "an increasingly complex and challenging global environment."

HSBC says global commercial banking head Noel Quinn will become interim CEO role while a search begins for a permanent replacement.

Flint had spent his entire 30-year career with HSBC before becoming CEO in February 2018, running the bank's retail and wealth management business before taking the top job.

HSBC also reported H1 2019 net profit of $12.4B, up from $10.7B in the year-ago quarter, helped by a surge in retail banking and Asia revenues.

HSBC also announced another share buyback of as much as $1B, defying some expectations that it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.