China lets yuan slide past 7 per dollar

The latest proposed U.S. tariffs on China is threatening to unleash a whole new front in trade hostilities - a currency war.

On Monday, the yuan tumbled past the psychologically important level of 7 to the dollar for the first time since the financial crisis, a move that can be seen as part of the PBOC's defense.

President Trump and many other U.S. officials have long accused China of weakening the renminbi to make its exports cheaper and gain an unfair advantage in trade, although Beijing has denied doing so.

Propping up China's currency can be an expensive business. When the nation tried defending its currency in 2016, in ended up burning through a large amount of currency reserves, spending as much as $100B in a single month.

ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH