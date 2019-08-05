Hang Seng -3% as protests rage on

Protests continued in Hong Kong for a ninth weekend, spreading to new neighborhoods and turning violent once more, with demonstrators calling for autonomy, full democracy and the ousting of city leader Carrie Lam.

A general strike on Monday further paralyzed parts of the Asian financial center, disrupting railway lines, flights and traffic.

In a press conference, Lam warned of a "very dangerous situation" ahead, while Beijing said it would not let the situation persist.

Hang Seng -3% 26,130.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK