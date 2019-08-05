China defying U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil?

  • The Trump administration is tracking the movement of tankers linked to China's biggest state-run oil company amid signs that the vessels are helping to transport Iranian crude to China in defiance of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
  • Bank of Kunlun, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR), has in recent months employed a fleet of tankers in an apparent bid to move oil from Iran to China, FT reports.
  • Another report by the NYT suggests China and other countries are receiving oil shipments from at least 12 Iranian tankers since May 2. Countries that take the oil risk economic penalties from the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.