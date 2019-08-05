China defying U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil?
Aug. 05, 2019 4:28 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTRBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The Trump administration is tracking the movement of tankers linked to China's biggest state-run oil company amid signs that the vessels are helping to transport Iranian crude to China in defiance of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
- Bank of Kunlun, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR), has in recent months employed a fleet of tankers in an apparent bid to move oil from Iran to China, FT reports.
- Another report by the NYT suggests China and other countries are receiving oil shipments from at least 12 Iranian tankers since May 2. Countries that take the oil risk economic penalties from the U.S.