AMTD International prices initial public offering

AMTD International (HKIB) has priced its initial public offering of 20,759,700 American depositary shares at $8.38 per ADS.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3,113,955 ADSs.

The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$200M.

The ADSs are expected to commence trading on the NYSE on August 5 and transaction is expected to close on August 7.

The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the public offering to invest in AMTD’s business and infrastructure expansion, fund potential acquisitions and investments, and use the remainder for general corporate purposes.