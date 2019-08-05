Flight to safety as equities sell off

A sharp deterioration in global risk sentiment is pushing investors into safe haven assets, with gold climbing to fresh multi-year highs, up 0.8% to $1468.80/ounce.

The flight to safety is also evident from the ongoing free-fall in U.S. Treasury bond yields, with the 10-year falling 9 bps overnight to 1.76%.

Another big winner of the market turmoil? Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Prices climbed 9% past the $11,000 level for the first time since mid-July to lead gains among the biggest cryptocurrencies.

