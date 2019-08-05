Quotient FQ1 top-line up 4%

Quotient (QTNT) Q1 results: Revenues: $8.2M (+3.8%).

Net Loss: ($23.6M) (+6.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.36) (+34.5%); Quick Assets: $90.7M (-4.3%); CF Ops: ($25.1M) (-19.0%).

FY 2020 Guidance: Product revenue: $30M - 31M (unch); Other revenue: ~$1M (unch); CAPEX: $5M - 10M (unch).

FQ2 2020 Guidance: Product revenue: $6.3M - 6.7M.

Quotient expects to commence European and U.S. field trials with the expanded IH microarray menu in H2 of calendar 2019 and for expanded SDS microarray early in calendar 2020.

The Company expects to file for U.S. and European regulatory approval for the expanded IH microarray early in calendar year 2020 and for the expanded SDS microarray later in H1 of 2020.

