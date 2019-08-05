CrossFirst Bankshares sees ~$84.5M proceeds from IPO

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) files for a initial public offering of 7.1M shares expected to price at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

CrossFirst to offer 5.75M of shares and selling shareholders to sell 1.36M shares.

Estimates net proceeds of ~$84.5M at midpoint, $100.5M if underwriters exercise in full option to buy additional 1.07M shares of stock.

Intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including maintenance of required regulatory capital and to support our future growth.

Doesn't see paying a cash dividends on common stock in the foreseeable future.