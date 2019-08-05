Lilly's Emgality successful in late-stage study in treatment-resistant migraine

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CONQUER, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) in patients with episodic migraine who failed two-to-four different standard-of-care migraine prevention medication categories met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

The study showed that Emagity was superior to placebo as measured by the mean change from baseline in the number of monthly migraine days across months 1-3. Specifically, patients in the Emgality group experienced 4.1 fewer migraine days compared to 1.0 fewer in the control group (p<0.0001).

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA first approved Emgality in September 2018.