ON Semi -4.7% after weaker outlook

ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) -4.7% reports a mixed Q2 that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top. The company guides downside Q3 with revenue of $1.36-1.41B (consensus: $1.46B) and adjusted gross margin of 36.7-37.7% (consensus: 37.9%).

Analyst feedback: Raymond James (Market Perform) says the "downturn seems to have more fully caught up to ON" and notes that the Q3 view is "much worse than peers." The firm thinks the weakness is likely to persist into Q4.

Morgan Stanley reiterates ON as one of its top Underweight stocks in the sector, noting the "lingering uncertainty" in the macro environment and management seeing "no meaningful evidence of a recovery."

