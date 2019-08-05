iPic Entertainment -26% after bankruptcy filing

Shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) are down 25.75% in premarket trading after the company files for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

The bankruptcy filing indicates liabilities of between $100M and $500M against assets of $100M to $500M, according to Bloomberg.

"The financial restructuring will allow the company to further improve and enhance its theaters and dining experiences, continue to provide an unparalleled guest experience that is evidenced by the over 2 million IPIC ACCESS loyalty members, and continue with its expansion plans," notes iPic.