Sogou +1 after EPS beat, $50M buyback

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) +1% reports Q2 results that miss revenue estimates but beat on the bottom line. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $304-314M (consensus: $317.39M).

The company's board approved an up to $50M ADS repurchase program for the next 12 months.

Q2 net income attributable to Sogou was $27.8M.

Search and related revenue was up 2% Y/Y to $276.2M. Other revenue fell 11% to $27.5M as the company tries to upgrade its smart hardware strategy.

Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 453M DAUs, up 17% Y/Y.

Earnings call starts at 7:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.