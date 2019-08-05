HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) ADRs falls 2.0% in premarket trading in the U.S. and HSBC Holdings slips 1.7% in London trading after its CEO, John Flint, is unexpectedly ousted from the company only 18 months on the job.

In addition, the bank plans to cut thousands of jobs and slow investment spending, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an interview with Finance Director Ewen Stevenson.

Severance costs would be $650M-$700M this year.

Plans to start a share buyback of up to $1B soon.

HSBC's H1 profit before tax rose 16% to $12.4B, including $828M gain recognized on the merger of its associate The Saudi British Bank with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia, a provision of $615M for mis-selling of payment protection, and $248M of severence costs.

H1 adjusted profit before tax rose 6.8% to $12.5B.

H1 net interest margin 1.61% vs. 1.66% in H1 2018.

Continues to target return on tangible equity over 11% in 2020.

