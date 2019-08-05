Roche's Tecentriq shows positive effect in newly diagnosed patients with advanced bladder cancer
Aug. 05, 2019 7:38 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMvigor130, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus platinum-based chemo in treatment-naive patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) showed a treatment benefit compared to chemo alone.
- Specifically, patients receiving Tecentriq + chemo experienced a statistically significant reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death compared to patients receiving only chemo.
- Overall survival also appeared to favor the Tecentriq group but the data are not yet mature.
- No new safety signals were observed.
- There are four ongoing late-studies assessing Tecentriq alone or in combination with other medicines in early and advanced bladder cancer.
- The FDA granted accelerated approval to use Tecentriq as initial treatment in patients with advanced bladder cancer in April 2017. Full approval will be contingent on the successful outcomes of the late-stage studies.